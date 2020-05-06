The government opens the liquor shops and two murders in less than 24-hours…Murder climbs to 25…

Doris Johnson High School 11th grader shot dead…

Teen gunned down in the Fox Hill community on Tuesday is this man 17-year-old Jason Joseph

NASSAU| Within hours after the government opened the liquor operations around the country in the recovery of the COVID19 pandemic two souls have been lost to gun violence!



BP is reporting the 24th homicide incident occurred Tuesday morning when a 17-year-old male was shot dead in Fox Hill.



The teen, Jason Joseph, a resident of Fox Hill, was on Rahming Street when a lone gunman shot him around 8 a.m.



By 6 pm police were called to the 25th homicide scene, which unfolded at McQuay Street off Nassau Street just across the street from the Magistrate Court Complex.

The victim has been identified as one, Jeffrey Fowler, who believed to be in his 40s and worked as a janitor.



Both homicide incidents are unrelated and unfolded in fewer than 10-hours apart.

