Man calls police following a lockdown domestic dispute and forgets he had an unlicensed shotgun in the house…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Wendel Smith, 35, in fear of his life during the lockdown, called police to his home following a loud and heated domestic dispute with his girlfriend on May 3rd.

When police arrived at the house they met the couple and the girlfriend immediately told them Smith had a gun. Police retrieved a 12 gauge unlicensed shotgun with 21 shells from inside a closet.

Smith had not licensed the weapon for the past five years, explaining he had fallen on hard times. He added that he only called police after he feared that the girlfriend was about to call up her relatives to defend her in the dispute. Boy, a woman is always smarter than these dumb fellas with weapons.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of being in possession of an unlicensed weapon. However, DECENT Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt imposed a $2,500 fine on Smith and placed him on a 12 month probation period.

She cautioned him that if he breached the probation or failed to honour the fine he will be sentenced to six months in jail.

We report yinner decide!