Man stabbed on West Street in the early mornings of the COVID19 Lockdowns…

NASSAU| There was another stabbing incident early Wednesday morning at 1 am despite the Emergency Order lockdowns.

We can report a man was in the West Street area when another man walking along that street approached him and demanded cash.

Before you knew it the victim was stabbed deep in the chest by his assailant who quickly fled the crime scene; melting into the darkness leaving his victim bleeding and helpless.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Question: What people are doing out and about in the streets these UNGODLY hours?

We report yinner decide!