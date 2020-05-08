Man fined $500 after switching his plates to evade police and ride up and down during LOCKDOWN!

file photo

NASSAU| A routine traffic stop by police officers has uncovered how crafty some unlicensed drivers can be to deceive police.

Stephen Turnquest, 29, while on Baillou Hill Road and Poinciana Drive around 11:15 am on April 29th, was stopped by officers after they suspected drugs in his vehicle.

But, while no contraband was found, a closer inspection showed he had switched plates on his vehicle with license plates belonging to his girlfriend’s vehicle.

His attorney suggested that the decision was a foolish mistake since he had not registered his vehicle since December 2019.

The Anderson Street resident pleaded guilty to the charge of driving with a fraudulent decal and was fined $500 for the offense.

We report yinner decide!