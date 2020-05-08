Man gets bail condition set at $1,500 for not wearing a mask and breaking the curfew…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A 47-year-old man, Mark Carey, has had his bail condition set at $1,500 this week after he pleaded NOT GUILTY to not wearing a mask in breach of the COVID-19 Emergency Order.

Police charged Carey with the offense and for breaching the curfew orders after he was found by them on Labour Street around 11 pm on May 5th.

Like so many other homes Carey had a dangerous domestic dispute inside his dwelling at the time when police were called in to investigate threats of death. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and police never charged him for threats of death.

Prosecutors objected to bail citing that they believe Carey could interfere with a witness in the threats of death case.

He is to return to court on July 14th when the matter will be heard. If found guilty he could face up to 18 months in jail and be fined up to $10,000.

