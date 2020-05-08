POLICE INVESTIGATE ANOTHER TRAFFIC FATALITY﻿ ON NEW PROVIDENCE…

Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a traffic accident, which claimed the life of an adult male.

According to reports, shortly 2:00 pm, Tuesday, 28th April 2020 a white 2008 Ford truck was traveling on Cowpen Road east of Spikenard Road, when a passenger fell from the bed of the truck and received serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital where on Friday, 1st May 2020, he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the truck is assisting police with this investigation. Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department will continue investigations into this incident.

Meanwhile, police on the island of New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a male responsible for an armed robbery Friday, 1st May 2020.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00 pm a man was standing on the outside of his home on Maxwell Lane off Farrington Road when he was approached by an armed man, who robbed them of cash before making good their escape.

Investigations are ongoing.

We report yinner decide!