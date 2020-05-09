Doris Johnson’s teen hits jail for recording and circulating sex acts between a couple…

Trevor D

NASSAU| An 18-year-old Doris Johnson High School student could be headed to jail instead of graduation after he pleaded guilty to voyeurism [recording a female having sex].

Trevor Dwayne Brown stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Friday pleading guilty on two counts of recording and publishing a sexual video of a woman and another man then blasting it virally on social media.

The incident occurred in March. The student confessed to having recorded and disseminating the material illegally and without the couple’s expressed permission.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He will be sentenced later.

