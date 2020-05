Kenmarie Watkins, 62

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Kenmarie Watkins. She was 62.

The former hotelier suffered a brain tumor and was admitted to hospital last week Saturday past. She past away this Saturday shortly after 1 pm.

Bahamas Press offers our prayers to her family in this most difficult time of her passing and for her soul that the risen CHRIST grant her rest eternal.

