One returning Grand Bahama passenger out of Miami tested positive for COVID19…

Grand Bahama Residents Return Home in First Phase of Repatriations of Bahamian Nationals and Residents from Florida

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — The first phase of repatriations of Bahamian nationals and residents from Florida took place on Friday, May 8, 2020. The repatriations were carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health. Grand Bahamian residents returned home on Friday afternoon.

With strict protocols in place, upon their arrival, all of the passengers were screened at the airport by officials of the Bahamas Ministry of Health and were then transported to a government-operated quarantine facility for further evaluation.

As per guidelines set in place that governs arrival of returning citizens to the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the passengers will be quarantined until health officials determine if it is safe for them to leave.

The coordinated effort was a part of the government’s commitment to bring back home Bahamian residents who were stranded in foreign countries when borders around the world closed because of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, family members will not be allowed to visit their loved ones at the quarantine facility. Those wishing to send packages to family members are being asked to send all packages to the Ministry of Health in Grand Bahama.