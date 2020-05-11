Wife of murdered man shot dead on Grand Bahama this afternoon…

Woman shot dead on Grand Bahama today.

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press has now identified that woman shot dead by gunmen on Grand Bahama today.

Kim Smith (in photo above) was shot dead on the scene as she waited outside a vehicle with a friend.

Limewood Lane community on Grand Bahama recorded the country’s 26th homicide incident early this afternoon as powerful gunshots filled the quiet afternoon.

Police have information regarding the suspects believed to be involved in the fatal shooting on Monday (May 11). They are following leads.

Detectives reported the couple was gunned down outside a blue Ford Focus.

About a year ago in May 2019 the murdered woman’s husband was shot and killed along with two other men by police in an early morning raid on a home in Eastern New Providence.

Kim was arrested during the raid and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and several firearms and ammunition found in the home at the time.

A warrant at a large home on Newgate Road off the Eastern Road. After getting inside police discovered 22lbs of marijuana and two additional firearms after further search of the property.

We report yinner decide!