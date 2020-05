GB BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting a traffic fatality on Grand Bahama in the community of Holmes Rock, Eight Mile Rock.

We can confirm a female died on the scene following the three-car collision this evening. Another male driver was taken to hospital and is being assisted in the trauma section at the Rand Memorial Hospital. Another driver is assisting police with their investigation.

Stay off the roadways. We are in Lockdown.

We report yinner decide!