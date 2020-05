Pastor David ‘Dave’ Ellis

BP BREAKING| Pastor David ‘Dave’ Ellis, the brother of Bishop Neil C. ELLIS, passed away quietly in Florida early this morning. He once had a battle with cancer which has since been in remission.

He was found unresponsive inside his home and was pronounced dead.

Pastor Ellis operated a church in Florida and was last reported to have delivered his last sermon on Wednesday past.

We pray for his wife Elmyra Ellis and family on his passing.

Rest eternal grant Unto Him O Lord…Amen!