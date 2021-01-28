10th homicide unfolding just over an hour ago on Graham Drive in Yellow Elder…

Another victim of murder the 10th incident in the country unfolding in Yellow Elder this morning in what has started to be a violent series of gun violence in the country.

Nassau| Yellow Elder Gardens residents – in the constituency of the Minister of National Security – heard gunshots ringing out around 7am today (Thursday).

Minutes later we all learned that a man was found dead on Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are presently on the scene investigating and Emergency Medical Services personnel have pronounced the shooting victim dead. This latest incident records the 10th homicide for the year and the second for the week.

Marvin Dames often tells you crime is down! Das another lie! Crime is happening unreported right in a community near you.

We report yinner decide!