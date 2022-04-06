113 HAITIAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED TO HAITI

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials – FILE PHOTO.

NASSAU| At approximately 9:07 on Tuesday, 5th April, a Bahamasair chartered flight departed New Providence bound for Port-au-Prince, Haiti with a total of one hundred thirteen (113) Haitian nationals onboard. Eighty-four (84) males, twenty-one (21) females, and eight (8) minors were among the group.

The Department’s Deportation Unit led this escorts with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority.

For further information, you may contact the Public Relations Unit, New Providence at 1-242-322-7530, visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs or call our hotline anonymously at 1-242-502-0574.