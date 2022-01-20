118 HAITIAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED TO HAITI

Repatriations. file photo

NASSAU| On Wednesday, January 19, a Bahamasair charter flight departed New Providence bound for Port-au-Prince, Haiti with a total of one hundred eighteen (118) Haitian nationals onboard.

Ninety five (95) males, twenty (20) females, and three (3) minors were among the group. The Department’s deportation team led the escort with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority in this COVID-19 environment.

Department of Immigration extends special thanks to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and Health and Wellness, as well as the Haitian Embassy for their usual cooperation.

As a reminder, the public is advised that the Department is committed to executing its mandate by effectively coordinating its efforts with other Law Enforcement agencies, as well as international stakeholders. This ensures compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.