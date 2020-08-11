More background on the Gates vaccine agenda

Bill Gates

Republican operative Roger Stone’s criticism of the Bill Gates vaccine agenda is not falling on deaf ears. Vaccine oligarch Gates personally referred to Stone in his recent interview with Wired.

In the interview, Gates admitted that most Coronavirus tests in the United States are “completely garbage.”

Asked about the persistent public belief that Gates is trying to microchip people with a vaccine, as recently stated by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Gates said, “Yeah, you’re right.

He, Roger Stone, Laura Ingraham. They do it in this kind of way: ‘I’ve heard lots of people say X, Y, Z.’ That’s kind of Trumpish plausible deniability.” Roger Stone is a staunch opponent of mandatory vaccines who recently saidthat the possibility Gates could be seeking to microchip everyone “is open for vigorous debate.”

Vaccine oligarch Bill Gates expressed apathy in a CBS interview about the fact that his Moderna Coronavirus vaccine, which National Institutes of Health (NIH) has a financial stake in, is testing horribly in vaccine trials, with at least 80 percent of trial subjects reportedly suffering side effects. This news comes on the heels of a major protest in Africa against Coronavirus vaccines being tested on black people on the continent. CNN reported Monday, based on expert analysis of Moderna’s data, that a vaccine is not likely to hit the public before November’s presidential election.

Military insurer Tricare admitted that it wrongly told more than 600,000 U.S. military members that they had the virus. Hospitals in Florida are showing massive problems with testing accuracy, with Orlando Health admitting that its 98 percent positive rate was actually 9.4 percent. The CDC admitted that it is mixing antibody and viral test results to derive its case numbers and you can test positive on an antibody test if you have antibodies from a family of viruses that cause the common cold.