Admiral Ferguson

NASSAU| Admiral Ferguson an Educator and musician has died.

He was a Bahamian Legend. Crooked Island Central High school name was changed to Admiral Ferguson Senior a few years ago. His rich legacy will live on through his many students.

Mr Ferguson is the father of one of the country’s most prolific guitarist, producers and writer of music Fred Ferguson.

May his soul rest in peace.

Carlson Bain just up and died and no one knows why? WELL WHAT IS THIS?!

Carlson Bain

BP is reporting the sudden passing of Carlson Bain. He died last week, an autopsy was done and to this day the family nor friends have any idea what happened to their healthy relative. Just up and died – WHAT IS THIS?

May he rest in peace.