LEGENDARY high school basketball coach and principal Charles “Chuck” Mackey passes

Charles “Chuck” Mackey

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing LEGENDARY high school basketball coach, former softball and baseball player, Former headmaster at R.M. BAILEY and sports icon, Charles “Chuck” Mackey, has passed away today.

He once help organised the famous Batelco Team, which dominated the 70s and 80s in organised softball in the Bahamas.

Chuck Mackey was a catcher on the Batelco Radars, one of the most dominant teams that formed in 1972.

His career in sports and education took him to RM Bailey, CR Walker and St Johns, where Mackey made a name for himself as an outstanding basketball coach and mentor to many young people in the high schools.

We pray for his family at this time of his passing and that his soul find rest eternal. Amen.