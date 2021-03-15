Three die in Eleuthera boat accident Sunday evening

Young Eleuthera residents all perish in a freak boating accident late Sunday.

ELEUTHERA| Jay Roberts, Leanna Cartwright and Candice McDonald are just three of the young souls recovered in that boat accident at Mann Island near Harbour Island Sunday evening.

We have been telling ya’ll from last year March who Covid19 don’t kill the protocals and restrictions will. But here it is again!

Young people have the natural instinct to socialise. On-land COVID-19 protocols are extremely prohibitive and force them to find new activities. Many of them have taken to the high seas to drink and party.

There are insufficient enforcement to police their activities. May they rest in peace! Pray for the families.

BP is following.