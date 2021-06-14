Homicide #53 reported on Polhemus Street this morning…

Four bloody homicides in three days and the National Security Minister claims crime is down in Parliament?

Homicide victim #52 on St. James Road in the Kemp Road community has been identified as Francisco Gray.

NASSAU| BP is reporting detectives are on the scene of a homicide the 4th since Friday.

The incident is right now unfolding on Polhemus Street off Nassau Street, where a man was fatally shot.

Additionally, the first homicide for the weekend we know was recorded on Friday evening where a man – with some 13 children – was fatally shot along with a woman. The incident unfolded just around 9pm at a bar on Martin Street and Baillou Hill Road. That victim has been identified by relatives as 45-year-old Lamont Johnson. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Johnson and Gray were the 51st and 52nd homicide victim for the year at a time when the Minister of National Security Marvin Dames told Parliament last week that crime is down.

