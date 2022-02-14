Azario Major

NASSAU| Family members held a candle light vigil for Major on Sunday. They say police have footage of the incident from a nearby barbershop, and they want to see it. Relatives describe the incident as a brutal killing, while officers allege that Major was armed when he was killed.

Azario Major, 31, was the young man man who was shot dead by 3 off-duty police officers at a bar back in December 2021.

Major was hit 3 times in the head, and at least 15 times about the body, according to relatives who viewed his body. They say he was only identifiable by a neck tattoo bearing his sister’s name.