Kai Jones

Another Bahamian son of the soil is on top of the world this morning.

Kai Jones the son of Casprintina Ellis Jones and the grandson of Prince Lucky 5 and Christine Ellis was just drafted into the NBA last evening.

He attributed much of his success to GOD, believing in what he said in his life will be. Jones told media he thinks often of the many young Bahamians who did not have the opportunity he has and today “they are living through me”.