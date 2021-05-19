25-year-old Shandea Rolle pleads not guilty and was granted a $50,000 bail….

25-year-old Shandea Rolle

NASSAU| A young Bahamian woman faces some serious crimes before the courts as she stood confused before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt.

Bahamian police arrested 25-year-old Shandea Rolle on May 13th when you attempted to collect the items from a shipping company. American authorities intercepted a shipment containing five high-powered weapons, 420 rounds of ammunition and almost two pounds of marijuana.

According to court records Rolle attempted to import an AM15 multi-caliber AR15 pistol; an STR 9C pistol; a 41 Glock pistol; an MP .380 pistol and a Taurus G3 pistol.

Also; she’s accused of attempting to import 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition; 64 rounds of .380 ammunition; 80 rounds of .40mm ammunition; 60 rounds of .45mm ammunition; and 116 rounds of .223 ammunition in addition to a .45 magazine. And Rolle is accused of attempting to import 411 grams of marijuana and 493 grams of THC-infused gummy bears.

Rolle pleaded not guilty to the charges at her arraignment.

Ferguson-Pratt granted Rolle $50,000 bail and returns to court for trial on December 7th, 2021.

