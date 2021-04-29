26-YEAR-OLD GOES TO JAIL ACCUSED OF SLEEPING WITH 15-YEAR-OLD

Kiemon Newbold

A 26-year-old man was on Monday denied bail after being accused of two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Prosecutors say Kiemon Newbold, of Periwinkle Alley, Kemp Road, had unlawful relations with a 15-year-old girl in February 2021 and on April 19. The age of consent is 16.

Newbold did not have to enter pleas to the charges when he appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Newbold was remanded to prison, as the magistrate lacks jurisdiction to consider bail for the offense. However, he was advised of his right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Newbold returns to court on June 11, for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.