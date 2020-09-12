30-year-old woman dies from COVID-19

file photo.

The deadly coronavirus has claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman who died in New Providence on Friday.

For her heartbroken family, the date September 11th will now stand out for another sad reason.

The young woman was one of two deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health today.

A 58-year-old woman who died on Wednesday was confirmed to have been killed by the virus.

Last month, a 20-year-old woman died from the coronavirus days after giving birth to a baby boy.

Coronavirus has killed 67 people in The Bahamas. However, that number could climb soon as 10 other deaths are under investigation.

60 people tested positive for COVID on Friday. 56 of those cases are on New Providence, two are on Eleuthera, one on Abaco and one location pending.