36 CUBAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED TO HAVANA, CUBA 

NASSAU| At approximately 12:59pm today, twenty-five (25) males, nine (9) females and two (2) minors were repatriated from New Providence to Havana, Cuba. The group was escorted by a joint law enforcement team comprised of Immigration Officers and Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marines.

The Department’s deportation team led this escort onboard a Bahamasair charter flight, with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority in this COVID-19 environment.

The Department of Immigration expresses gratitude to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and Health & Wellness, as well as the Cuban Embassy for their usual and full cooperation.

For more information please contact the Department of Immigration’s Public Relations Unit or visit our website: www.immigration.gov.bs or follow us on Facebook @immdept Bahamas Department of Immigration.