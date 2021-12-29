39 CUBAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED TO HAVANA, CUBA

Scenes from that repatriation exercise today.

STATEMENT| At approximately 10:10am today, (39) thirty-nine male migrants were repatriated from New Providence to Havana, Cuba. The group was escorted by a joint law enforcement team comprised of Immigration Officers and Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marines.

The Department’s deportation team led this escort onboard a Bahamasair charter flight, with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority in this COVID-19 environment.

The Department of Immigration expresses gratitude to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and Health & Wellness, as well as the Cuban Embassy for their usual and full cooperation.

Our agency is committed to executing its mandate by working collaboratively with other Law Enforcement agencies, and international stakeholders to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.

For further information, you may visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs or call our hotline anonymously at 1-242-502-0574.