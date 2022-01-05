 66 HAITIAN MIGRANTS INTERDICTED NEAR ANGUILLA CAY 

File PHOTO

FREEPORT| On Friday, December 31, the Department’s Enforcement Unit, Grand Bahama District, received sixty-six (66), Haitian migrants, from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) cutter, Bernard C. Webber at Lucayan Harbour, Freeport. The group consisting of forty-four (44) males, fifteen (15) females, and seven (7) minors, were originally sighted by USCG cutter, Charles Sexton, aboard a vessel near Anguilla Cay, surrounding the southeast extremity of Cay Sal Bank; there, the group was interdicted and later handed over to USCG cutter, Bernard C. Webber in Freeport.

COVID-19 testing was conducted after migrants were taken into custody by Immigration; all migrants tested negative. Additionally, once at Immigration headquarters, the group was assessed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Disease and Surveillance Unit; no major health issues were found.

They appeared in the Magistrate’s Court, charged with Illegal Landing, and were subsequently transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre, where they await deportation.