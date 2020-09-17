RBDF apprehends Dominican Poachers

NASSAU| A total of 83 Dominican fishermen onboard Dominican Fishing Vessels were apprehended in the south western Bahamas, off Diamond Point, Great Bahama Bank on Thursday morning by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Acting on information received from the US Coast Guard, Defence Force patrol craft HMBS Lignum Vitae under the command of Lieutenant James Cox intercepted the Dominican Fishing Vessels “EL SHIP” and “ANGEL GABRIEL”, which were subsequently boarded and searched. The Dominican Fishermen were cautioned, arrested and taken into custody for possession of an undetermined amount of fishery products.

The vessels and crew are being escorted to New Providence, where they will be turned over to the relevant authorities for further questioning.