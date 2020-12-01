A 50-year-old man allegedly attempts to engage sex with a child!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| BP is following a case where a 50-year-old attempted to engage sex with a minor via an online service.

Steven Sands is accused of trying to engage sex with the child on November 19th. He was charged and granted $6,000 and is expected to return to court on February 19, 2021 when the matter will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court.

Leave the Churrin Dem ALONE! BP is still awaiting the Sexual Offenders Register to start in the country so the nation could know where these pedophiles are!

