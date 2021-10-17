A 6th Inagua resident dies of Covid19 in a massive spread across the Southern Bahamas!

Communities have Covid fatique and is partying like Rockstars throwing caution to the wind!

Taveldo Ellis.

NASSAU| The cousin of a former Cabinet Minister Mr Taveldo ELLIS aka Tom took his flight final. Heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Vivian. He is the last of six Covid fatality victims recorded from the island of Inagua today.

He was airlifted and died in hospital this morning. May he rest in peace.

Retired Ministry of Eucation Employee dies….

Aletha Cooper aka Pet

NASSAU|Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of RETIRED MINISTRY OF EDUCATION employee Mrs Aletha Cooper aka Pet.

She passed away last evening after battling a short illness. She was also once employed at the Nassau Guardian.

She leaves behind two sons and a daughter. May her soul rest in peace.