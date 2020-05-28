A 90 plus-year-old beaten and raped as a bandit invaded her home tonight…

NASSAU| A 90 Plus year-old woman has been held up inside her home tonight in the eastern area of New Providence.

The incident unfolded shortly around 9pm. The victim was thrown around her home and forced inside the kitchen. Her home was ransacked from top to bottom.

Now you will not read this in any police report because, according to police, such incidents are not happening in these depressing lockdowns.

We must pray for the victim and someone must demand an end to these vicked lockdowns! It is killing the nation!

Meanwhile, a male was severly beaten knocked down and robbed and left in the Streets of Jerome Ave on Wednesday afternoon. But police didn’t report it BP has.

We report yinner decide!