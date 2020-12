Kriston Knowles

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is confirming the passing of Mr. KRISTON KNOWLES of Freeport Grand Bahama last evening. He died after his vehicle lost control in Port Lucaya area last even and crashed.

Two others were taken to hospital; his girlfriend and another male friend. The other passengers are fighting for their lives in hospital.

We arein the season of the holidays people. Slow down. Seatbelt saves lives speed kills!

May he rest in peace.