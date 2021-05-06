A Baha Mar employee collapsed and died…

Chevaz Munroe

NASSAU| Baha Mar employee Chevaz Munroe collapsed and died today.

He was one of the young persons who also just got the first dose of the Covid19 vaccine. Dey ain’t ga tell ya dat part but BP will.

May he rest in peace.

Kermit Calvin Strachan passes….

Mr. Kermit Calvin Strachan Sr.

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is learning cultural artist, and singer Mr. Kermit Calvin Strachan Sr. has died.

Strachan was known for his work in Bahamian Folkloric Music, particularly with the group the Dice Doh Singers and was a regular on the Dundas stage.

He passed away today. We pray for his family in this time of bereavement. May he rest in peace.

A scene from the 2002 production of “Music of The Bahamas”, produced by Ringplay Productions and featuring Particia Bazard, Kermit Strachan and the cast. This video was recorded by Plantation Pictures Ltd. and the stage production was directed by Philip A. Burrows. “Music of The Bahamas” was written by Nicolette Bethel and Philip A. Burrows and was adapted from, Music in The Bahamas; its Roots, Rhythm and Personality by E. Clement Bethel.

