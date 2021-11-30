A Bahamian man has been jailed for five years in a NEW YORK COURT after he pleaded guilty to a $1.2M Credit Card Fraud

Rolle was living in Manhattan with his Bahamian husband who also had triplets and a deceased wife!

Kevin Dion Rolle

NEW YORK – Kevin Dion Rolle, a crooked citizen of the Bahamas, was arrested in Puerto Rico earlier in the year on charges related to a credit card “bust out” scheme involving the use of different names so he could run up charges over $1.2 million.

On February 4, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Judge Alison J. Nathan held a detention hearing.

GET THIS, Rolle’s husband, Mr. Stefon Hall, lived in Manhattan and had to regularly travel down to Florida to meet with his triplets from his now-deceased wife who were brought up from the Bahamas by his mother. He, too, is Bahamian!

When Rolle was stopped and questioned on June 4, 2020 in the Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport, he had a credit card in the name of his mother, Joan Marie Rolle, who had used Royal Bank of Canada account statements in support of the card. Some $481,517 in charges were run up on the card.

Rolle’s Criminal Justice Act lawyer on February 4 argued for release on $250,000 bond, noting, among other things, that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons appeared not to be covered by the recent Due Process Protection Act and amendments to Rule 5(f).

But the government’s filing showed at the time, in Rolle’s search history, for example, “Jamaican diplomatic passport” and “fake passport Roosevelt Avenue.” Judge Nathan ruled that Rolle is a flight risk and that no set of conditions could reasonably assure his appearance at trial.

In addition to his prison term, the 27-year-old must also pay $1.4 million in restitution and forfeit $1.5 million.

In one of his scams Rolle collected $209,000 from an insurance payout where he claimed gunmen had robbed him in Washington, DC of expensive jewellery.

This is not the first time crooked Rolle had been charged for such criminal behaviour. In 2014 he was jailed for 10 months for conducting scams.

We report yinner decide!