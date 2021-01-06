Local A Coup on Democracy by Trump is unfolding outside the US Capitol Building. TRUMP SUPPORTERS HAVE GONE CRAZY as the Russians have taken away all their senses. What is dis? Jan 6, 2021 0 575 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter AN INSURRECTION in the United States Capitol! LUNACY!!!! A PROTESTER IN THE CHAIR OF THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE THAT HAS BEEN BREACHED. INSURRECTION IN WASHINGTON FOLLOWING TRUMP ENCOURAGEMENT. The Bahamas Embassy in Washington has warned Bahamians in Maryland, Virginia and Washington to stay away from the downtown area, after thousands of Trump supporters stormed and breached the Capitol Hill building (1/3).NO CAPTION IS NEEDED FOR THIS PHOTO! Well if this was a black man this would only be a funeral family viewing moment….. Well dat ends that. THE END HAS COME…AND WE HAVE SEEN IT ALL…THE AMERICAN COUP ON DEMOCRACY BY PRESIDENT TRUMP UNDERWAY!!! LUNACY!