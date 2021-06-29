A CPA and Graduate of SAC becomes the country’s 59th homicide victim Monday…

The body of Mr. Dwayne Cargill CPA taken by homicide investigators on Monday morning.

NASSAU|BP has now identified the man stabbed to death on Pine Barren Road off Prince Charles on Monday.

He, we can confirm, is Mr. Dwayne Cargill the 1985 graduate of St. Augustine’s College who became a professional Certified Public Accountant.

Police said officers responding to reports of a body being found around 7am of the victim with visible injuries consistent with stab wounds on Pine Barren Road. Sources now tell us someone known to Cargill could be held responsible for his murder.

