Ms Judith Taylor

NASSAU| A Bahamian single mother who lived in Toronto Canada and was found dead on a train track back on Monday 7th of September is being published in the newspapers.

The death of the 31-year-old Ms Judith Taylor still a mystery. She is being survived by her father Mr. James Taylor and her only daughter Lenique Foster.

BP has no details yet as to what led to her untimely death outside the country.