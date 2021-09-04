A doctor and president of the straw vendors association dies suddenly…

Dr Cartwright and Rev. Thompson

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Dr. IANTHE CARTWRIGHT.

She died after suffering from Covid19 complications. She leaves behind a husband and two sons. We understand the medical students are finding it hard to cope following the passing of Dr. Cartwright.

She had just had a baby girl before she passed away. This is so sad.

Bahamas Press is also learning Rev. Esther Thempson President of the Staw Vendors Association collapsed and died Saturday.

Bahamas Press is encouraging the residents to play it safe and pay for these woman families in this most difficult time.

May they rest in peace.