A former police officer found dead in his apartment in Pinewood Gardens

Pierre Martin

NASSAU| A Pinewood resident was found dead inside his apartment on yesterday evening.

BP has identified the deceased man as Pierre Martin, who was a resident of Grand Bahama.

Martin was found unresponsive in his home.

An investigation has begun to determine the exact cause of his death.

Meanwhile BP is asking health officials why it has not included the eight Covid19 patients on Eleuthera in its dashboard numbers.

We also question the officials on what is the total number of Covid patients at Sandilands?

We understand the numbers there are 11 positive cases.

We report yinner decide!