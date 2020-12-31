A former RBDF Marine is the country’s latest homicide victim – the 77th for the year in the Carmichael Road area…

Former RBDF Marine Bill Jennings is homicide victim #77

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another homicide investigation in the Carmicahael Road area late tonight. This will be the 4th homicide for the day! The 4th we at BP know of. And it will record the 77th murder incident for the year.

BP can confirm the victim as former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer, Bill Jennings, 28. He was once a marine who turned dangerously to a bad boy!

BP drones are being sent out into the area as soon as we can lock the exact location of the crime scene.

