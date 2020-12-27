A fourth traffic fatality has been recorded in the country in just over 24 hours!

Deadly car crashes have occurred on New Providence, Abaco and tonight once again on Grand Bahama!

Deadly scenes of another crash on Grand Bahama Island which has claimed the life of another road user. photo by Tim Aylen

Grand Bahama| Bahamas Press is right now reporting another traffic fatality on Grand Bahama island which happened just over two hours ago.

This latest fatality occurred on Settler’s Way in the area of the Sir Jack Hayward Junior High School. We will provide more details to this incident as they become available.

Meanwhile, the country recorded the third fatality on Abaco early this morning on Saturday Dec. 26th just after midnight.

We understand police received information off an accident on S.C Bootle Highway in the Leisure Lee area. The accident was a head-on collision involving two vehicles, a white 2020 Nissan Frontier truck driven and owned by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force with two occupants and a Black Honda Fit vehicle with (5) occupants.

The occupants of the Nissan Truck received no life threatening injuries. However, four occupants of the Honda Fit received serious injuries and were airlifted into New Providence for further medical attention. The other male passenger of the Honda Fit died at the scene.

Police are again appealing to the wider community of Abaco, to drive within the speed limit, to drive with care and attention and to always wear a seatbelt.

These latest reports came just hours after the death of a husband and wife who were traveling on West Bay Street and Blake Road when their vehicle crashed at that junction. Both died on the scene.

