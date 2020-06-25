A Jamaican National goes on robbery terror spree in the capital, evading police during lockdowns…THE PLACE IN NOT BEING MANAGED!!!!

Look how Minnis’ slack, weak, lawless rule, and free reign with foreigners to rob and pillage the country! WHAT IN DA HELL IS THIS?

Shakeil Smith, 22, goes on a robbery / terror spree in the country!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a former wanted suspect Shakeil Smith, 22, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon accused of an armed robbery spree.

Prosecutors say that the Jamaican national is responsible for the June 9th robbery at the Rubis Service Station on West Bay Street and other holdups at convenience stores.

The Golden Gates resident, who has no status to even be in the Bahamas, was charged on six counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted murder in the capital.

WATCH THIS: Smith and another man robbed the station of $1,500 while pointing a loaded weapon at the cashier.

Smith, along with Devon Carey, held up S & A Variety Store on Joe Farrington Road taking $300. On leaving they opened fire and shot the owner in that incident. The owner is still recovering battling for life while the gunmen continued in their episodes of violence while the country was on LOCKDOWNS and CURFEWS!

Smith then, in his spree of street crimes, went on to hold up Tray’s Convenient Store and robbed them of $200 and a pack of cigarettes.

He robbed MacGrab Convenience Store in Jubilee Gardens of $761.52 and then 4G’s Convenience Store of $955. And yinner say crime down?

Smith, of St. Catherine’s, Jamaica, entered the Bahamas legally. However, after months wandering around and plotting under Minnis’ slack weak lawless rule and free reign with foreigners, his visa expired in the country.

Smith and his co-accused are both to return to court on September 30th to answer to their serious reign of terror across the capital. How come police didn’t shoot him 27 times? Boy, I tell ya!

We report yinner decide!