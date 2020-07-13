A man was denied bail last week after he is accused of engaging in sexual acts with his daughter dating back to 2018!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Decent Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt has denied bail to a 32-year-old man who is alleged to have raped his own daughter.

Police investigations revealed how the father began his incestuous relationship with his daughter back in 2018 and is alleged to have forced the child to perform oral sex on him.

Other incidents were recorded this year during lockdowns particularly between February and April this year.

The man, whose identity is being withheld to protect the child, did not enter a plea and could apply for a bail application in the Supreme Court.

He is to return to court on October 14th.

