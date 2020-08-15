A massive explosion then fire in Ajman, UAE

Ajman fire: Dozens of shops destroyed as investigation into cause of blaze is under way

The souq is near Ajman Speciality Hospital and a fruit and vegetable market in the city’s industrial area. Chris Whiteoak / The National

More than 100 shops were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out at a souq in Ajman on Wednesday.

The fire began at the Iranian souq, in Ajman’s new industrial area, at about 6.30pm, sending plumes of black smoke billowing over the emirate.

Almost 100 firefighters, including crew from Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain helped extinguish the blaze by 9pm.

Nobody was hurt but damage to the souq, which had been closed for four months to prevent the spread of Covid-19, was extensive.