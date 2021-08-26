A POWER PLAY – Davis Q.C. locks hand with all UNION LEADERS across the country – a move not seen since the days of Pindling…

Union Leaders Supports a NEW DAY!

INCOMING PRIME MINISTER Philip Brave Davis Q.C. locks Union Leaders in to a NEW DAY!

Philip Brave Davis Signs Memorandum of Understanding with National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) and Trade Union Congress (TUC)

DAVIS: I was proud to sign a Memorandum of Understanding today with the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), something that has not been achieved since the Pindling era. I know we will be a stronger country when our labour unions, and all Bahamians, receive the respect they deserve.