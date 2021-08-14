A preliminary M7.2 earthquake struck Haiti Saturday morning killing 300 dead!

Haiti’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake this morning.

HAITI| The Haitian government declared a state of emergency after at least 304 people died in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the country Saturday morning, Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced in a news conference.More than 1,800 people were injured, the country’s civil protection service said.”When it comes to medical needs, this is our biggest urgency. We have started to send medications and medical personnel to the facilities that are affected,” Henry said. “For the people who need urgent special care, we have evacuated a certain number of them, and we will evacuate some more today and tomorrow.”

The state of emergency will be in the Western Department, Southern Department, Nippes, and Grand’Anse.

One hospital in the southern city of Jeremie said it is overwhelmed with patients.

“There are a lot of people coming in — a lot of people,” an administrator at the Hopital Saint Antoine told CNN. “We don’t have enough supplies.”The hospital has set up tents in its courtyard, the administrator said.The earthquake was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 10 kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).”There are reports of significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure,” American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes said.