A Queen’s College student and Cabinet Minister son dies at home in Nassau East….

Live scenes from the home of Hon. Romauld Ferreira where his son was found dead inside.

NASSAU| The 13-year-old son of a Cabinet Minister was found dead inside the Oxford Avenue Nassau East home of the politician late this afternoon.

Police arrived at the home late this afternoon and began an investigation.

Details as to what happened to the Queen’s College student is still unknown, however, Minister for Housing and Environment Hon. Romauld Ferreira was home at the time of the discovery and was emotionally distraught as his son was taken away in the gurney.

Residents gathered and stood outside the home as squads of police gathered at the home and circled the community.

BP sends our condolences to Minister Ferreira and Erica and the family on the loss of their son.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! AMEN!