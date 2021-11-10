A RBDF Marine charged with the attempted murder of his girlfriend…

Rogue Officers bring shame and disgrace to the marines.

NASSAU| Police have charged a RBDF Marine in connection with the attempted murder of his girlfriend.

We understand that, around 2am on Saturday while at a home in Millennium Gardens, the marine shot his girlfriend following a violent dispute.

The marine exited the home with an unlicensed firearm and fired on his girlfriend who was in a car attempting to leave the area in a vehicle, before her boyfriend injured her with the weapon and damaged the vehicle she was in.

The pandemic has forced a number of violent incidents, including the one that shocked the nation: the brutal attack on a four year old girl who died from her injuries.

