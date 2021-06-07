A Rookie from prosecutions assigned in high-profile Government House murder case! What is dis?

By the Gallery242.com

NASSAU| A junior prosecutor has been assigned to the high-profile murder case of Defence Force marine Jevon Seymour.

Seymour is accused of fatally shooting Petty Officer Percival Perpall and the attempted murders of marines Calvin Hanna and Elvis Rahming on April 28, 2019 at Government House.

Jury selection for the case took place on Monday.

Destiny McKinney, who has only been practicing for four years, is prosecuting the case that captured national headlines.

Yet, the government blew millions of taxpayers’ money on foreign QCs for the failed prosecutions of former PLP Government members Shane Gibson and Frank Smith.

Seymour is represented by experienced defense lawyer Krysta Mason-Smith of Murrio Ducille and Co.

As The Gallery reported yesterday, the DPP’s Office is on the brink of collapse as senior lawyers continue to quit in droves.

Even DPP Garvin Gaskin allegedly tried to jump off the sinking ship when he reportedly applied to become a Supreme Court judge